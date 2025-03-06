Viral video shows Beed man assaulted with cricket bat; minister promises strict action

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 6 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Beed district have registered a case against five persons after a purported video showing them attacking a man with a cricket bat surfaced on social media, an official said.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam promised strict action in the case, asserting that Maharashtra has no place for such goons.

Though police are yet to track down the victim, the Shirur police registered an FIR (first information report) suo motu (on their own) on Wednesday night, an official said.

According to the police, the video is from Bawi village. It shows one Sachin Bhosale, a resident of Zapewadi, and four unidentified persons thrashing a man with a cricket bat, the official said.

Efforts are being made to trace the person who was beaten up and ascertain the trigger for the attack, the official said.

The five have been booked for charges, including voluntarily causing hurt and hurting using dangerous weapons, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.

Later in the day, state minister Yogesh Kadam said those behind the crime won’t be spared.

“A progressive state like Maharashtra does not have any place for goons like these. Strict action will be taken against such goons and they will be jailed to keep them in check. Police will for sure take action on this,” said Kadam. PTI AW PR NR