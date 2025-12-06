Viral video shows drunk teacher dancing in school

Nanded (Maharashtra), Dec 6 (PTI) A video showing a teacher at a government school, apparently drunk, dancing in classroom and abusing students went viral on Saturday.

The incident took place at the Zilla Parishad school in Shekapur village in Mahur tehsil, local sources said.

The video is said to have been recorded on Friday by some villagers.

It showed the male teacher charging towards frightened students, making strange gestures and dancing erratically.

Local residents demanded immediate suspension of the teacher.

No official of the education department could be contacted for comment despite several attempts.