Viral video shows girl students drinking beer at govt school in Chhattisgarh; probe ordered

Bilaspur, Sep 10 (PTI) A video of girl students drinking beer inside a government school in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district surfaced on social media, prompting the education authorities to launch a probe, an official said on Tuesday.

The purported video was from the Government Higher Secondary School in Bhatchaura village in the Masturi area and was shot on July 29, the official said.

In the video that went viral on social media, girls could be seen drinking beer and soft drinks, said TR Sahu, District Education Officer (DEO) of Bilaspur.

A three-member committee was constituted to probe the alleged incident, and the team recorded the statements of concerned students and teachers on Monday, he said.

Sahu said students informed the probe team that they had waved beer bottles for fun while making videos but did not consume the drink.

"Action will be taken against the principal and the head of the institution to ensure that such incidents don't recur in schools. Besides, notices will be sent to the parents of the girls involved," the official said.

According to the official sources, some girls celebrated their classmate's birthday inside a classroom on July 29, and they allegedly consumed beer during the party. One of the students later shared the videos and photographs on social media. PTI COR TKP ARU