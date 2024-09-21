Viral video shows man tied to window at police station in MP; cop suspended

Betul (MP), Sep 21 (PTI) A sub-inspector was suspended after a video of a man tied to a window at a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Betul surfaced on social media, an official said on Saturday.

The video shows the man, a tea seller, tied to the window grill with a stick between his neck and hands at Multai police station.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nischal Jharia said taking cognisance of the video, sub-inspector Sunil Sareyam was suspended after a complaint by the victim.

He said a probe by a gazetted officer has also been ordered, and further disciplinary action will be taken based on the report.

According to the police, after a video surfaced on social media, the victim, Ajay Farkade, complained to the superintendent of police on Friday.

Farkade said he ran a tea and snack stall at the Multail bus stand, and police picked him up on the night of September 18.

The victim alleged that cops tied him to the window grill and beat him on suspicion of selling narcotics and paid no heed to his pleas of innocence. PTI COR ADU ARU