Viral video shows SDPO kicking man at Jalna I-Day event; cop says acted to prevent untoward incident

Jalna, Aug 15 (PTI) A senior police officer allegedly kicked a man who had come to submit a complaint at an Independence Day event attended by Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde in Jalna on Friday.

A video of the incident soon went viral on social media, triggering outrage among netizens, though the police officer claimed he took "necessary action" to subdue the man who planned a self-immolation bid.

In the video, a man identified as Gopal Choudhari can be seen being escorted away by policemen when Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anant Kulkarni appears to kick him from behind.

Speaking to reporters, Choudhari said he had come to complain to authorities against his wife, who left him two years ago and married another person in Jalgaon, and his in-laws.

Despite the second marriage taking place in the absence of a divorce, authorities were not taking action and police was refusing to file an FIR, Choudhari alleged.

"Therefore, I planned to protest on Independence Day," he claimed.

However, Kulkarni said Choudhari's matter falls in the jurisdiction of Amravati division and that the latter had been informed about this.

"Choudhari had threatened to immolate himself during the event and had spilled diesel on a woman constable while manhandling her. We had to detain him and his father to prevent any untoward incident. In the process, we had to take necessary action," Kulkarni said in his defence. PTI COR BNM