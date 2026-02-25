Viral video shows woman being pulled down by hair amid scramble to board local train

Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) A video showing an unidentified woman being pulled by her hair and dragged off a crowded suburban local train at Kalyan railway station has gone viral on social media with railway officials saying that the incident was being verified.

The video showed a heavy rush of women commuters trying to get into a ladies compartment, and a woman wearing a black top is seen being pulled by her hair and dragged down from the train by two other women.

Moments later, the same woman attempts to board the compartment again, but as the train begins to pull out of the station, she is again pulled by her hair and forced off the moving train by a couple of women.

This is followed by a heated argument between the woman and those who pulled her down on the platform.

Railway and local police officials said they were verifying the authenticity of the video and gathering details about the incident. No case has been registered year.

Suburban stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region witness horrendous rush during peak hours, and incidents of people falling and suffering serious or even fatal injuries while trying to board crowded trains happen regularly. PTI COR KRK