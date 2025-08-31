Virar building collapse: 27 residents given occupancy certificates by VVMC

Palghar, Aug 31 (PTI) Affected residents of a building that collapsed in Virar East in Palghar district on August 27, in which 17 persons lost their lives, have been given occupancy certificates by the local civic body.

The certificates were handed out on Saturday to 27 residents of Ramabai Apartments on Narangi Road, a part of which collapsed.

Additionally, financial assistance cheques of Rs 20,000 each were given to 59 families, an official said.

The occupancy certificates were given on the directive of state forest minister and Palghar guardian minister Ganesh Naik, informed a release from Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation.

"Naik also assured that a proposal will be placed before the cabinet to provide residents of such accident-affected buildings the option of accommodation in MHADA buildings," the release added. PTI COR BNM