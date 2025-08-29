Virar building collapse: MHADA to provide temporary homes to displaced residents, says Sarnaik

Palghar, Aug 29 (PTI) Residents of the building that collapsed in Virar East in Palghar district earlier this week, which claimed 17 lives, will be given temporary accommodation by MHADA, Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Friday.

The building had collapsed onto an adjacent vacant tenement at Vijay Nagar at 12.05 am on Wednesday.

"The state government stands firmly with affected citizens in this difficult time. Following discussions with the MHADA vice president, 60 houses in Bolinj area will be made available to displaced residents by Saturday," said Sarnaik, also Palghar's guardian minister.

"The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation lacks a proper transit camp. It must collaborate with Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority to develop housing projects for future emergencies," Sarnaik said.

Sarnaik also held a detailed conversation with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who agreed to expedite plans for Cluster Development and Slum Rehabilitation Authority schemes in Vasai-Virar to address the issue of dangerous and unauthorized buildings, a statement from the former's office said. PTI COR BNM