Virat Kohli and RCB win maiden IPL title, break 18-year jinx

Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final here on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait for the coveted trophy.

Punjab Kings bowlers did more than a decent job to restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 190 for nine.

However, their batters could not deliver under pressure as the Shreyas Iyer-led side could only manage 184/7 in 20 overs.

Krunal Pandya was the standout RCB bowler ending with two wickets for 17 runs in four overs.

RCB finally got to lift the trophy after finishing runners-up on three occasions previously. It was a heartbreaking loss for Punjab Kings who were playing only their second final and first since 2014.

RCB managed to get over the line despite not having the best time with the bat. Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 off 35 balls while skipper Rajat Patidar couldn''t build on a good start managing 26 off 16 balls. For Punjab Kings, Yuzvendra Chahal was brilliant with figures of 1/37 in 4 overs while Kyle Jamieson had the figures of 3 for 48.

The prize wicket of Kohli was taken by Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (1/35). However, the best figures were of India''s premier T20 bowler Arshdeep Singh (3/40), who got three wickets in the final over. Brief Scores: RCB: 190/9 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 43, Rajat Patidar 26; Arshdeep Singh 3/40, Kyle Jamieson 3/48, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/37) vs Punjab Kings. Punjab Kings 184/7 in 20 overs (Josh Inglis 39, Shashank Singh 61 not out; Krunal Pandya 2/17).