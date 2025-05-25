National

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Virat Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma visits Ram Temple

Ayodhya: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, visited Ayodhya with their family on Sunday, praying at both the Ram Temple and the Hanumangarhi Temple.

Hanumangarhi Temple Mahant Sanjay Das confirmed that the celebrity couple came to the temple this morning before proceeding for the Ram Temple.

The cricketer and actress avoided interaction with the media The visit is part of the recent spiritual spree of the couple, which has visited Mathura at least twice recently.

Kohli recently declared his retirement from the Test cricket after playing in the format for 14 years.

retirement Test Cricket Cricketer Ayodhya ram temple Ram Temple Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli