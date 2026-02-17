Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit spiritual leader at Vrindavan

Mathura (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife and actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday sought the blessings of spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj at his Ashram in Vrindavan.

Kohli and Sharma sat with other devotees as the seer explained the importance of complete surrender in front of God.

"Tough times test the trust of true devotees. People mostly surrender to get materialistic wishes fulfilled and not to find God. One must seek God's love instead," the seer said.

Kohli visited the Ashram on Tuesday morning and stayed for more than an hour.

The couple had earlier visited the Ashram on May 13, 2025, a day after announcing his retirement from Test cricket.

Back then, they were reported to have listened to Premanand ji's preaching emphasising the significance of inner reflection and the transformative power of chanting God's name with devotion to attain inner peace and spiritual liberation.