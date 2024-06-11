Virendra Kumar takes charge of Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) BJP veteran MP Virendra Kumar on Tuesday took charge of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for the second consecutive term.

After assuming the charge, Kumar asserted that he would work towards fulfilling the dream of a developed nation.

Ministers of State (MoS) in the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry -- Ramdas Athawale and B L Verma -- also took charge of their roles.

While this is the third term for Athawale, Varma has assumed the post of MoS for the first time in the ministry.

After taking charge, eighth-time MP Kumar discussed the future road map with the two MoS.

"We will work towards fulfilling the dream of Viksit Bharat," he said.

The main challenges ahead for him as the new social justice and empowerment minister include addressing caste discrimination, SC/ST and OBC scholarship issues, and matters related to transgender individuals and people with disabilities.

In a political career spanning decades, Kumar has been elected four times from Sagar and four times from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh. He is currently the sitting MP from Tikamgarh.

Born on February 27, 1954, Kumar was first elected as an MP from Sagar in 1996 and subsequently won the seat in 1998, 1999 and 2004.

He was elected from the Tikamgarh Lok Sabha seat in 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. PTI UZM NB NB