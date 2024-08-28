Virendra Kumar to inaugurate 18th Divya Kala Mela in Ranchi

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar will inaugurate the 18th Divya Kala Mela in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Thursday.

This 11-day event, running until September 8, will showcase the remarkable talents and entrepreneurial spirit of Divyang artisans, artists and entrepreneurs from across India, according to an official statement.

Organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Divya Kala Mela is a vibrant platform celebrating the cultural and economic contributions of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

With the participation from 100 Divyang artisans representing around 20 states and Union Territories, including Jammu and Kashmir and the north eastern states, the Mela promises to be a colourful display of India’s rich cultural diversity.

The visitors to the mela will experience a wide range of products, from intricately crafted handicrafts and handlooms to embroidery works, delectable regional cuisines and eco-friendly items.

The event not only highlights the diverse cultural heritage of India but also promotes the economic empowerment of PwDs by providing them with a platform to sell their locally made, high-quality products.

The Ranchi edition of the Divya Kala Mela is part of a series that began in 2022, with previous editions held in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, and Guwahati.

This event is closely aligned with the ‘Vocal for Local’ movement, encouraging the support and purchase of locally crafted products that embody the exceptional creativity and determination of Divyang artisans.

In addition to the exhibition, the mela will feature the Divya Kala Shakti cultural program, where Divyang artists will have the opportunity to showcase their talents in music, dance and drama.

This cultural celebration not only highlights their artistic abilities but also serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusivity and empowerment in the arts.

The inauguration of the 18th Divya Kala Mela underscores the government’s commitment to fostering an inclusive society where the talents and contributions of all citizens, regardless of their abilities, are recognized and celebrated. PTI UZM AS AS