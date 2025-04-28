Virendra Sachdeva to get Z-category security

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The security cover of Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva was upgraded from 'Y' category to 'Z' following a threat perception assessment, an official said on Monday.

The Delhi Police has taken the decision to upgrade Sachdeva's security on April 26 after their assessment of the leader, he said.

"While we cannot disclose the specific reasons for the upgradation, it has come after a thorough threat assessment. We have upgraded Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva's cover since Saturday," a senior police officer said.

In Z category cover, a security detail of 20 to 22 personnel, including four to six commandos and police personnel will be provided. A pilot vehicle will also accompany the leader's convoy, he said.