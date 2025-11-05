Virginia Lt Guv-elect Ghazala Hashmi showed deep attachment to Hyderabad, says cousin

Hyderabad, Nov 5 (PTI) India-born American politician Ghazala Hashmi, who was elected as Virginia's Lieutenant Governor, had visited her hometown Hyderabad 10 years ago and showed a deep attachment to the city, her cousin Rasia Hashmi said on Wednesday.

Hashmi's family had migrated to the US when she was four years old (in 1968).

She lived at Malakpet in Hyderabad and a house belonging to her family had been sold out.

Speaking to PTI, Rasia said Hashmi had visited historical places in Hyderabad, including Charminar, Chowmahalla Palace, Salar Jung museum.

"What I can see is, she (Hashmi) is deeply attached to Hyderabad. She was very emotional when she came here. She is deeply attached with her paternal and maternal family in Hyderabad. That's the reason she visited at that time, though she was busy then also," said Rasia, a first cousin of Hashmi.

Hashmi was very much interested in the history of India and Hyderabad, which made her visit the Salar Jung museum and Chowmahalla Palace in the city, she said.

Hashmi was accompanied by her elder daughter when she visited Hyderabad. A family get-together also took place, Rasia, a journalist, recalled.

The Hyderabadi food was spicy for her, she said.

Rasia, who remains in touch with her cousin, said Hashmi's election is a proud moment for Indians and Hyderabadis.

Wishing good luck for Hashmi in her new role, Rasia prayed that her cousin work for the betterment of people in Virginia and carry on with her humanitarian service.

Hashmi has been elected as Virginia's Lieutenant Governor, becoming the first Muslim and South Asian American to be elected to the top political post in the state.