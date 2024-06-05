Viruksham holds mega plantation drive commemorating World Environment day

Chennai, Jun 5 (PTI) Viruksham, a non-governmental organisation on Wednesday said it has commenced a mega plantation drive by planting 10,000 saplings in Vallam Vadagal, Sriperumbudur near Chennai coinciding with the "World Environment Day." Several saplings were planted at the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) area, aimed at enhancing the ecological balance and promote environmental sustainability.

In a press release, Viruksham said it had partnered with Aamro Freight Services Pvt Ltd for the mega plantation drive.

World Environment Day is observed on June 5 every year, to raise awareness about environmental issues and encourage action plan to protect planet Earth. PTI VIJ VIJ SS