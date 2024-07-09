Visa fraud case: Two Navy officers sent to 14-day judicial custody

Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday remanded two Navy officers and one more person to 14-day judicial custody in an alleged visa fraud case.

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested Navy officers Lieutenant Commander Vipin Dagar and Sub Lieutenant Braham Jyoti - along with Simran Teji, Ravi Kumar and Deepak Mehra in the case.

Teji and Kumar are already in judicial custody.

Dagar, Jyoti and Mehra were produced before additional chief metropolitan magistrate (Esplanade Court) Vinod Patil at the end of their remand on Tuesday. The police did not press for their further custody and the accused were remanded in judicial custody by the court.

The crime branch of the Mumbai police has busted a gang that allegedly obtained visas using fraudulent means for people seeking work in South Korea.

It managed to send at least eight persons to the east Asian country over the last one year, but two of them were sent back to India.

The police probe also found that many people from Suchetgarh in Ranbir Singh Pora tehsil of Jammu district travelled to South Korea using similar means (with the help of different syndicates) in the last few years.

Police have alleged that Braham Jyoti was allegedly the mastermind of the racket.

While Jyoti and Mehra are school classmates, Jyoti and Dagar have known each other for years.

Pune-based Teji, who taught German, came in contact with Jyoti through a dating app and got involved in the racket. Her bank accounts were used to receive money from the people sent to South Korea. PTI AVI NP