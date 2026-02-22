Visakhapatnam port handles over 80 million tonnes in record 327 days

Visakhapatnam, Feb 22 (PTI) Visakhapatnam Port Authority has handled over 80 million tonnes of cargo in 327 days in the current financial year 2025-26, marking the fastest achievement in its 92-year history.

VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu said the port crossed the 80-million-tonne mark on February 21, setting a new benchmark in operational performance.

“The port has handled over 80 million tonnes of cargo in just 327 days in FY 2025-26, making it the fastest achievement of this milestone in its 92-year history,” Angamuthu said in a press release.

The chairperson attributed the milestone to the dedicated efforts of the VPA team and effective coordination among stakeholders, and expressed confidence that the port would achieve its target of 90 million tonnes during the current financial year.

The achievement surpasses previous records, highlighting improved efficiency, streamlined operations, and sustained growth in cargo handling.

Angamuthu said consistent monitoring, strategic planning, and focused execution enabled the port to reach the milestone well ahead of schedule.

The port had earlier crossed 80 million tonnes in 357 days on March 23, 2025 (FY 2024-25), and in 362 days on March 27, 2024 (FY 2023-24). PTI MS SSK