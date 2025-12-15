Visakhapatnam spying case: 2 more convicted by NIA court; total no. of convicts 10

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) A special NIA court has sentenced two more accused to imprisonment in the Pakistan-linked Visakhapatnam spying case, the agency said.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court had sentenced eight accused in the case. The total number of people convicted in the case now stands at 10.

The special court at Visakhapatnam sentenced Somnath Sanjay Ikade of Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district and Sonu Kumar of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to simple imprisonment of five years, 11 months and 15 days each under section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and section 3 of the Official Secrets Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the two convicts, the NIA said, adding that they would have to undergo an additional one year of simple imprisonment in case of a default in the payment of the fine.

Ikade and Kumar were arrested in December 2019 from Karnataka's Karwar and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh respectively.

"This takes the total number of convictions in the case so far to 10. Trial is continuing against the remaining five accused arrested by NIA in the case," the agency said in a statement.

The case, taken over by the NIA from the Counter Intelligence police station of the Intelligence Department, Vijayawada, in December 2019, relates to spying at vital installations and Indian Navy establishments by foreign spies and agents.

The NIA chargesheeted 14 accused in June 2020, followed by a supplementary chargesheet against one more accused in March 2021.

"Investigations are continuing as part of NIA's efforts to expose the full conspiracy behind the espionage that was intended to disrupt India's unity, integrity, security and sovereignty," the statement said.

The racket first came to light in 2021, when the Counter Intelligence Cell of Andhra Pradesh registered a case on January 12 under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 121A (conspiring to commit certain offences against the State) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 17 and 18 of the UAPA and section 3 of the Official Secrets Act. PTI MHS SKL RC