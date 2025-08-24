Visakhapatnam to host 41st IATO annual conference in 2026

Amaravati, Aug 24 (PTI) Visakhapatnam will host the 41st annual conference of the Indian Association of Tour Operators in 2026, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain said on Sunday.

Speaking at the 40th Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) annual conference held from August 22 to 24 at Puri in Odisha, Jain emphasised the opportunities in the tourism sector, the incentives and concessions being extended to investors.

"Visakhapatnam, a key tourist destination, will host the 41st IATO conference in 2026," said Jain in an official release.

The tourism sector has a golden future and Andhra Pradesh is committed to providing world-class facilities and connectivity for tourists, he said.

Jain gave a presentation on the industrial status accorded to the tourism sector, and the priority being given to infrastructure and new airports in the state.

He further observed that the Centre and state governments are making significant efforts to boost tourism development in Andhra Pradesh. PTI MS KH