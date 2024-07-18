Vishalgad violence: Cong demands action against local authorities; AIMIM to protest on Fri

Mumbai/Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 18 (PTI) Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday demanded a high-level inquiry into the violence during an anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur as well as action against the collector and superintendent of police.

In a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the leader of opposition in the state assembly claimed anti-social elements targeted a particular community in the name of removing encroachment in Vishalgad.

"The violence at Gazapur in Vishalgad was government-sponsored," Wadettiwar alleged and said the main culprit should be unmasked.

"The unfortunate incident happened in the presence of the collector and superintendent of police. The collector should be transferred and the superintendent of police should be suspended," he said.

The anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort turned violent on Sunday as a mob hurled stones at police personnel and damaged properties, leading to the arrest of 21 persons, according to police.

The situation turned tense after some right-wing activists led by Maratha royal and former MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who had come from Pune, were stopped at the base of the fort in view of prohibitory orders.

Addressing a press conference here, Wadettiwar claimed the ground was slipping under the feet of communal forces after the victory of a candidate upholding progressive values in the Lok Sabha polls in Kolhapur.

"The violence was engineered keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections. Those indulging in violence cannot be followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Hence, the government must find out who are the culprits," he said.

The Congress leader accused the police of inaction while the violence was on.

The issue of encroachment could have been resolved through dialogue, but the government did not want that to happen, he claimed.

Speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, former All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Imitiaz Jaleel said his party would protest against the alleged damage to a mosque and homes at Gazapur.

The protest will take place at the divisional commissioner's office complex on Friday and also in various talukas and districts, Jaleel said.

"Such incidents are unacceptable. We will also protest against the police which took no action to stop the violence," the former Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP said.

On Tuesday, Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, including Kolhapur MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and MLC Satej Patil, both from Congress, visited Vishalgad.

Chhatrapati Shahu appealed to the government to ensure peace at the site.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday underlined the government's commitment to legally address the issue of encroachments at the Vishalgad Fort.

The Deputy CM has urged Opposition leaders to clarify their position on the Vishalgad issue, emphasising the need to preserve historical sites while dealing with illegal constructions.

Vishalgad Fort holds profound significance in Maratha history as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj escaped to it after being besieged at Panhala Fort in 1660.

In 1844, Vishalgad was ruled by the Kolhapur State when a rebellion was led against a Brahmin regent installed by the British as the natural heir to the throne was underage. PTI MR AW GK BNM