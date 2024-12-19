Vishno Devi Shrine Board approves tripartite MoU to address landslide, rockfall risks on track

Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has approved a tripartite MoU to identify and mitigate areas prone to landslides and rockfalls along the tracks that lead to the sacred cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Several landslides and rockfalls along the tracks have resulted in several casualties and injuries over the last three years. This year, on September 2, three pilgrims died in a landslide en route to the shrine.

The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, who chaired the 73rd meeting of the board, approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a board spokesperson said.

The agreement involves collaboration with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and THDC India Limited (THDCIL) to identify and stabilize vulnerable slopes along the yatra route between Adhkuwari and Bhawan, he said.

The initiative aims to ensure pilgrim safety by mitigating risks associated with unstable terrains, the spokesperson said.

The LG directed the board to conduct detailed analyses of services, security, and disaster management measures.

He also emphasized the need for improved mobile connectivity and an enhanced pilgrim feedback mechanism.

The board also approved the construction of a dedicated parking facility for battery cars to address congestion near the battery car point at Bhawan, he said.

The facility, to be developed atop a three-storey structure opposite Parvati Bhawan, is expected to reduce congestion and improve the overall ambiance of the area, he added.

“This initiative will provide an organized and convenient space for battery car operations, enhancing the experience for pilgrims,” the spokesperson said.

Additionally, the board approved a master plan for the Sanjichhat area, focusing on key improvements such as accommodations, toilets, water points, food facilities, queue management, and a designated holding area.