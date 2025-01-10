Vishnu Chate, accused in extortion case linked to sarpanch murder, gets 14-day judicial custody

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Beed on Friday remanded Vishnu Chate, arrested in an extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, to a 14-day judicial custody.

Chate is an accused in the extortion case filed by Sunil Shinde, an employee of Avaada company. Two others - Sudarshan Ghule and Walmik Karad, who is a close aide of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhanajay Munde - are also accused in the case. All three of them have been arrested.

Ghule is also an accused in the sarpanch murder case.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for allegedly opposing an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm operating a windmill project.

"Chate was presented before a court in Kej today, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. It may get extended by another fortnight," his lawyer said.

Chate will now be able to file a bail application. But we have not moved it as of now. The legal team will decide about it and file it later, he said.

The murder of sarpanch Deshmukh has triggered statewide protests.

Minister Munde, MLA from Parli in Beed, is under attack from opposition parties and even some leaders of the ruling Mahayuti as Karad is his close aide. PTI AW NP