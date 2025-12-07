Vishwa Hindu Parishad reiterates push for building Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday took out a 'Shaurya Yatra' here where participating leaders reiterated their resolve to construct a grand temple at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi site.

The yatra, which saw participation from narrator Devkinandan Thakur, began after VHP functionaries raised the slogan, "Ayodhya hui hamari hai, ab Mathura ki baari hai." They said that after the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a "divine and grand" temple of Lord Krishna would be built in Mathura.

The procession started from the Ved Mandir at Masani Chauraha and passed through major markets before concluding at Angoori Vatika near Deeg Gate. A tableau of Lord Hanuman led the procession, followed by seers, religious speakers and participants carrying saffron flags.

A large number of people walked behind them chanting slogans. Heavy police deployment accompanied the procession.

Addressing a gathering prior to the yatra, Devkinandan said, "The country cannot accept Babur or the ideology of Babur. We stand with the ideology of Abdul Kalam. But those who support Babur's ideology are traitors and should be sent back to where Babur came from." He further said, "Just as a grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya, a grand temple will also be built in Mathura, and the whole world will witness it."