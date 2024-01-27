Vishwa Marathi Sammelan: CM Shinde hails language as unifying force

Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) Marathi language embodies the culture, tradition and history of its speakers and has played a pivotal role in fostering unity among people worldwide, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday.

Addressing the inauguration event of the 'Vishwa Marathi Sammelan-2024' in Navi Mumbai, the CM hailed the state government's Marathi Language Department and noted the effect of its 'My Marathi' campaign, theatre meetings and literary gatherings.

"The Marathi language embodies the culture, tradition and history of the community and plays a pivotal role in fostering unity among people worldwide," he said, adding the Vishwa Marathi Sammelan-2024 provides a platform for the Marathi community worldwide to celebrate their language and heritage.

Acknowledging the successful conclusion of the 'Marathi Language Fortnight', the CM said there was need to align Marathi literature with the language preferences of today's generation.

Marathi writers should understand the language of the youth and create literature accordingly, Shinde opined.

Informing that Maharashtra had signed MoUs worth Rs 3.53 trillion at the World Economic Forum in Davos recently, he said the state was the "growth engine" of the country and was working to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

He invited Marathi entrepreneurs from abroad to invest in the state and assured them of all support from his government. PTI COR BNM BNM