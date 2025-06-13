'Vishwa Marathi Sammelan' to be held in Nashik on Dec 26-28: Uday Samant

Nashik, Jun 13 (PTI) The World Marathi Conference will be held in Nashik between December 26 and 28, Maharashtra minister Uday Samant said on Friday.

He was addressing the review meeting for preparations for the 'Vishwa Marathi Sammelan', which aims to provide a single platform for the global promotion and dissemination of the classical language.

"The Maratha Vidyaprasarak Samaj Sanstha will be supporting this Sammelan. Various programmes organized on the occasion will have a touch of the culture of north Maharashtra. The office of this Sammelan will be functional in Nashik from August 16 and it will review preparations regularly," Samant said.

"There will be a book exchange programme. A Marathi Literature Museum will also be established," he added. PTI COR BNM