Vishwa Moolnivasi Divas celebration not required in India: VHP general secy

Ranchi, Aug 6 (PTI) Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national general secretary Milind Parande on Sunday said celebrating Vishwa Moolnivasi Divas (International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples) on August 9 is not required in India.

Instead, celebrating Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda on November 15 is more appropriate, he said.

Parande was in the Jharkhand capital to participate in the two-day meeting of All India Bajrang Dal, which started on Saturday.

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous People is observed on August 9 every year to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world's indigenous population.

Parande said, "Celebrating Viswa Moolnivasi Divas is not required in India. Indigenous people of this country have been living peacefully with the Hindus for lakhs of years. A foreign concept is being forced in India." He said, “I think that the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, which has been started on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on November 15, is appropriate to celebrate the contribution of indigenous people of India." Notably, Jharkhand government has made elaborate arrangements to organise a two-day festival named Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav in Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Garden-cum-Museum in Ranchi’s Jail Chowk on August 9 and 10.

On the Manipur issue, he said, "Some people are trying to portray it as a clash between Hindus and Christians, which is completely incorrect. This is a clash between two communities in the northeastern state. The violence in Manipur must be stopped. More than 50,000 people have been displaced due to the violence and they are forced to live in around 300 camps." He said the Bajrang Dal will take out a Saurya Jagran Yatra from September 30 to October 14 to raise awareness against religious conversion, love jihad, illegal migrants and cattle trafficking from neighbouring countries. PTI SAN SAN MNB