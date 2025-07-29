'Vishwaguru' failed us, people of country: DMK's Kanimozhi slams PM over Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) DMK MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Pahalgam attack, alleging that the "Vishwaguru" failed the people of his own country.

Participating in the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, the DMK MP thanked the government for choosing Opposition MPs as members of delegations for Operation Sindoor's global outreach, but asserted that some opportunities are not to be celebrated but mourned.

"For the first time, the BJP has shown some confidence in the Opposition and sent us out as leaders or part of delegations to represent the country. I want to thank them, but I would like to say that if the opportunity to lead these delegations did not arise, we would have been more happier and grateful.

"Why did these delegations have to go, why did the attacks have to happen...some opportunities are not to be celebrated but to be mourned..they arose because peace has failed us and it stems from the deepest of pain," Kanimozhi said.

"We had to go because you have failed the people of India. The vishwaguru has failed us...today it has become a blame game. Even today, the home minister, in his speech, only concentrated on blaming the Opposition," she said.

While the BJP envisages India as a vishwaguru or world leader, the Opposition often uses the term to take a jibe at Modi and his government.

The Thoothukkudi MP questioned why terrorist attacks keep happening if India indeed a vishwaguru as she listed some of the recent incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in which terrorists killed people.

Nine pilgrims were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi in May 2024, Kanimozhi said, adding there was another attack in October 2024, and two more in November 2024 and April 2025 in Srinagar and Pahalgam.

"In Pulwama, they brought 240 kgs of RDX, we don't have any answers. Every time there is an attack, you say it will not happen again, but what has the vishwaguru learnt? Why didn't the government act when R&AW and IB said there were suspicious activities, there were terrorists trying to recce and see what was happening. Nothing was taken seriously...why did we let it slip?" she said.