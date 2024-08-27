Vishwamitri river crosses danger mark in Vadodara, 3,000 people moved to safer places

Vadodara, Aug 27 (PTI) More than 3,000 people living in low-lying areas in and around Vadodara were shifted to safer places after the Vishwamitri river, which flows through the Gujarat city, crossed the danger mark of 25 feet on Tuesday morning following heavy rains and release of dam waters, said officials.

As per the State Emergency Operations Centre, Vadodara city received 307 mm of rainfall between 6 am and 12 am of Monday, which resulted in waterlogging in many areas.

While the rains have stopped since early morning, several parts of the city as well as main roads remained under knee-deep water, forcing people to stay indoors.

People living in Sayajigunj, Fatehgunj, Parshuram Bhattha, Harni, Motnath and Harni-Sama Link Road were the worst affected as waters of the Vishwamitri river spilled over into the city after it crossed the danger mark in the early hours.

"Vishwamitri is flowing above 34 feet, well above the danger mark of 25 feet. As a precautionary measure, the local administration has shifted more than 3,000 people from low-lying areas to safer places," said Vadodara district collector Bijal Shah.

Following incessant rains in the upstream areas and release of water from Ajwa dam, the water level of the Vishwamitri river has been rising since Monday. At 2 pm on Tuesday, it was flowing at 35.25 feet, said a release by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

Sandip Shah, a resident of a building situated near the Vishwamitri river on Harni-Sama Link Road, claimed hundreds of people living in that area were forced to stay indoors due to waterlogging.

"Our parking area is under 6 feet of water and all our vehicles are damaged. Water suddenly entered in our area after midnight following the release of water in Vishwamitri from Ajwa dam. Thousands of residents on this road (Harni-Sama Link Road) are forced to remain indoors. We can not go out to even buy milk or vegetables. Water level is still rising and there is no solution in sight," said Shah.