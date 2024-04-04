Vishwavidyalaya Marg closed due to road cave-in, Delhi Police issues advisory

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has restricted traffic on Vishwavidyalaya Marg due to a bus being stuck on a sunken portion of the road, officials said on Thursday.

The police said the Delhi Jal Board is carrying out work on the stretch and advised commuters to take alternative routes.

In a post on X, the police said, "Movement of traffic is closed on Vishwavidyalaya Marg in both the carriageways from Mall Road towards Hansraj College and vice versa due to a sunken road and stucking of a bus in it in view of work being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience."