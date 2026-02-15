Vision 2031: Cong leader Mani Shankar Aiyar confident Pinarayi Vijayan will continue as Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 15 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Sunday expressed confidence that Pinarayi Vijayan will continue as the chief minister of Kerala.

His remarks come as the Congress seeks to return to power in the state, with Assembly elections scheduled in the coming months.

Speaking at the international seminar titled ‘Vision 2031: Development and Democracy’, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Aiyar said necessary amendments should be introduced to legally secure Kerala’s top position in the Panchayati Raj system and offered suggestions for it.

Aiyar, who had served as Union Cabinet Minister for Panchayat Raj during the Congress-led UPA government, recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of India. He said the father of the nation envisaged a country where even the poorest would feel ownership and believe they had an effective voice in nation-building.

He added that it may appear ironic that the state which has made the most commendable progress toward that goal is Kerala, ruled by the "Marxist-Leninist party of India." "I don’t know whether this is a compliment or an insult, but I deeply regret the absence of my party colleagues on this occasion, which is a state occasion and therefore a national occasion," he said.

Aiyar said Kerala is, without doubt, India’s leader in Panchayati Raj and has fulfilled the expectations of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi more than any other state.

"But while Kerala is the first state in Panchayati Raj in practice, it ranks only second in law," he noted.

He said Karnataka has exemplary contemporary legislation based on the Ramesh Kumar Committee, to which he had suggested 38 amendments—all of which were accepted.

“So, in the presence of the CM, who I am confident will continue in office, I renew my plea: to reinforce Kerala as the best Panchayati Raj state in the country, state law should be amended based on practical experience, Thomas Isaac’s insights, the five-volume report I chaired, and the note on district planning by V K Ramachandran circulated by the Planning Commission when it truly supported Panchayati Raj," he said.

Aiyar added that there is no champion for Panchayati Raj left in the country.

"Therefore, I must fall at your feet, Chief Minister Vijayan, and request you to pick up the baton that the Congress has dropped. Thank you, and may Kerala prosper," he concluded. PTI TBA SSK