Vision 2031 international conference in Thiruvananthapuram from Feb 15

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI) The Kerala government will organise the Vision 2031 International Conference on Development and Democracy here from February 15 to 17.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conference on February 15 at the Shankaranarayanan Thampi Hall of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Revenue Minister K Rajan will preside over the inaugural session.

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, historian Romila Thapar and World Food Prize winner Shakuntala Thilsted are among the eminent speakers scheduled to address the conference, a release issued by Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Tuesday said.

Technical sessions on a wide range of subjects will be held on February 16 and 17 across nine venues.

The conference will bring together discussions from 34 seminars organised by various government departments across 14 districts during October and November last year, it said.

Experts from India and abroad will share their views on Kerala's development initiatives and discuss possible future development pathways for the state.

The valedictory session will include a seminar on "Secularism, Democracy and a Responsive Government", with participation from leaders including Farooq Abdullah, Prakash Karat, Kanimozhi and Justice Shah.

The chief minister has called for full cooperation and active participation from all concerned departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the conference, the CMO said.

The appeal was made during a meeting of department secretaries attended by Planning Board Vice-Chairman Dr V K Ramachandran, Chief Secretary Dr S Jayathilak and other senior officials.