Vision-2047: India targets 100-pc severe weather detection, zero deaths

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) India aims to achieve 100-per cent detection of all types of severe weather at the village and household levels by 2047 and reduce the loss of life from such events to zero, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Vision-2047 document released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

According to the document, released on the eve of the IMD's 150th anniversary, the weather department targets 100-per cent forecast accuracy for up to three days, 90 per cent for up to five days, 80 per cent for up to seven days and 70 per cent for up to 10 days, covering all severe weather events at the block and panchayat levels.

India plans to achieve "100 per cent detection of all types of severe weather at the village and household levels" by 2047 by enhancing observational systems to the village level, supported by remote-sensing technologies like satellites and radars, the document read.

The goal is to ensure zero deaths from severe weather events by enabling disaster managers, stakeholders and the public to take early action based on timely warnings.

It also aims at minimising property damage and losses by providing impact-based forecasts and risk-based warnings. These will be developed dynamically using geospatial technology, hazard and impact modelling, and data-driven systems.

Modi has set a target of making India a developed country by 2047.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the Vision-2047 document will help integrate weather and climate information into all national objectives, making India a "weather-ready" and "climate-smart" nation while improving socio-economic conditions.

The document highlights the current status of weather and climate monitoring and forecasting systems, the achievements of the last 10 years and the gaps that need to be addressed.

It also outlines targets for the next two years, the next 10 years (by 2035) and the next 22 years (by 2047), considering advancements in science and technology.

Born out of calamities -- a devastating cyclone in 1864 and monsoon failures in 1866 and 1871 -- the IMD turns 150 on Wednesday.

As part of the celebrations marking the IMD's 150th foundation day, Modi also launched "Mission Mausam" that aims at improving weather understanding and forecasting through expanded observation networks, better modelling and advanced tools like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

The prime minister also released a special Rs 150 commemorative coin and a postal stamp.

The government has invited officials from all countries that were once part of undivided India, including Pakistan, to mark the IMD's 150th anniversary. Representatives from the Middle East and Southwest Asia also attended the celebrations on Tuesday.

For the first time, the IMD will showcase its own tableau in the Republic Day parade on January 26. PTI GVS SKU RC