Vision Document 2047 will be guiding framework for key policies: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sept 8 (PTI) The Vision Document 2047 would serve as the guiding framework for Maharashtra's strategic policy decisions and help realise the dream of a developed state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

"Just as the Gita, Bible, Quran, and the Constitution guide humanity, the Vision Document 2047 will be our guiding principle for the future. All policy decisions of the state must align with this vision," Fadnavis said at a review meeting here.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, and senior officials from various departments were present.

Presentations were made on water, energy, education, social welfare, industries and services, technology, and economy, according to a CMO statement.

Fadnavis expressed satisfaction and said the presentations reflected "deep thinking".

"We are on the right path. The roadmap for the next 20 to 25 years is taking shape. Vision means direction, and our goals and the path to achieve them must be clear. This should not remain on paper but must be implemented with full capacity. If we consistently work on this vision for the next five years, Maharashtra will surely become a developed state by 2047," he said.

Fadnavis emphasised the importance of the cooperative sector, maximum use of information technology for efficient administration, speedy development of Bharat Net connectivity, and global collaboration in cybersecurity.

He expressed confidence that the state's document would emerge as the "best vision document" in the country and called for a special focus on improving the quality of higher education institutions and universities.

Deputy CM Shinde said the vision provided a clear picture of what Maharashtra should look like 22 years later.

"It is a roadmap that takes into account future needs and aspirations. Only when we dream big can we move forward. The strength of this vision lies in its ability to meet people's expectations and deliver benefits to the last person in society," he added.

The Vision 2047 was not merely a blueprint on paper but an actionable plan to accelerate the state's pace of development, the CMO said.