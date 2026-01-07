Vision document released to prepare military leaders for current, emerging security challenges

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A vision document that provides holistic guidance for all services towards desired training outcomes so as to prepare military leaders for current and emerging security challenges has been released by the Chiefs of Staff Committee, officials said on Wednesday.

The comprehensive document outlines the learning objectives for each stage of professional military education to ensure progressive professional growth of military leaders and develop capabilities to "conduct multi-domain operations" in a joint and integrated environment, they said.

The Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC), an inter-service body of the Indian armed forces, is headed by the the chief of defence staff (CDS) and has the three service chiefs and the chief of integrated defence staff as its members.

"The Chiefs of Staff Committee #COSC released a Vision document for training methodology in the #IndianArmedForces for futuristic capability building of the forces.

A seminal document, it provides holistic guidance for all Services towards desired training outcomes to prepare #MilitaryLeaders for current and emerging security challenges," the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) said in a post on X.

It also shared a photo of CDS General Anil Chauhan and the three service chiefs -- Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh -- and Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit.

"The comprehensive document outlines the learning objectives for each stage of #ProfessionalMilitaryEducation to ensure progressive professional growth of military leaders, developing capabilities to conduct #MultiDomainOperations in a joint and integrated environment. #Transformation #Jointness #Integration #CDM #NDA #MILIT," the HQ IDS added in its post. PTI KND RC