Vision screening camps held for members of snake-catching community, transgenders in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Vision screening camps were held for several members of the Irula community of snake-catchers and honey gatherers, and of the transgender community in Tamil Nadu on Thursday to reach out to marginalised section of society, an NGO said.

The exercise was conducted on World Sight Day.

"The Irula snake-catching community in Tamil Nadu, one of the most unreached groups, were vision screened for the first time today," India Vision Institute's (IVI) CEO Vinod Daniel said.

IVI is an NGO that has been working to help prevent avoidable blindness across the country.

Irula community members were screened at Chengalpattu near Chennai and transgender community members at Kannaginagar in Tamil Nadu, an IVI spokesperson said.

Campaigns were also organised in Delhi for schoolchildren and truck drivers in Namakkal in Tamil Nadu, and in Bangalore, he said.

Since 2012, IVI is working to provide access to primary eye care services for underprivileged people and a pair of corrective glasses to those in need.

Daniel said the theme World Sight Day 2023 is -- 'Love Your Eyes At Work'. PTI KND ANB ANB