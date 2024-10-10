Visionary business leader, compassionate soul, extraordinary human being: PM Modi on Tata's death

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Ratan Tata, the noted industrialist who passed away at a Mumbai hospital, describing him as a visionary business leader, compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.

"One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few," he said on X.

Modi said Tata provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses, Tata Group, and at the same time his contribution went far beyond the boardroom.

He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better, the prime minister added.

Modi recalled his old association with the respected industrialist, noting that he met him frequently in Gujarat when he was chief minister.

He said, "We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour." Several other Union ministers has condoled Tata's demise and lauded his contributions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers." Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night, a top police official told PTI.

The chairman emeritus of the Tata Group was 86. For the past few days, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, in a statement, described him as his "friend, mentor and guide".