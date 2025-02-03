Visionary, how a leader's speech should be: Priyanka hails Rahul's LS address

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hailed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech as an ideal oration, that chalked out a vision for the country's future.

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative has failed, Rahul Gandhi in his speech presented an alternative vision for the country with a greater participation of Dalits, tribals and OBCs, powered by an energy and mobility revolution that outpaces the Chinese.

Speaking with reporters after her brother's speech, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Since I have come into Parliament there have been many speeches of different kinds. This is how a speech of a leader should be, that he gives a vision for the country (and explains) what is the thinking for the future, rises above the bickering and speaks for the country."

Congress MP Shahshi Tharoor said the speech was an important contribution by the Leader of Opposition to offer an alternative vision to the nation.

"So he didn't go through the same list of issues that the President had come up with and try to rebut them. He just talked about the fact that the nation needs an alternative vision that the Opposition would have provided. It was a refreshingly different approach. I don't think anyone was prepared for it," he said.

Tharoor added, "The PM was there to listen which is a good gesture. I think many others in the government side will have cause for reflection, they will have to think about what they should say on these fundamental diagnosis of here is the country and what the country needs to do." Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said it was a well-delivered and measured speech.

"I think he pinpointed the main crisis in the country, which is unemployment. To address this, we really need to focus on production and manufacturing. His speech offers a good prescription for the government to consider and act upon," the son the former Union finance minister said.