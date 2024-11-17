Visionary who championed cause of Maharashtra's development: PM pays homage to Bal Thackeray

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary and said he was a visionary who championed the cause of Maharashtra's development and empowerment of the Marathi people.

The Shiv Sena founder passed away at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai on November 17, 2012 after a prolonged illness.

"I pay homage to the great Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Punya Tithi. He was a visionary who championed the cause of Maharashtra's development and the empowerment of Marathi people," Modi said in a post on X.

I pay homage to the great Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Punya Tithi. He was a visionary who championed the cause of Maharashtra’s development and the empowerment of Marathi people. He was a firm believer in enhancing the pride of Indian culture and ethos. His bold voice and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2024

"He was a firm believer in enhancing the pride of Indian culture and ethos. His bold voice and unwavering spirit continue to inspire generations," the prime minister said.

The Shiv Sena split in 2022 after Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against the party leadership, triggering the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde subsequently joined hands with the BJP to form the government.

The Election Commission later recognised the Shinde-led faction as the 'real' Shiv Sena.