VISIST.AI partners with Padukone School of Badminton to digitise athlete skill assessments

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (PTI) VISIST.AI, a sports tech start-up incubated by the FSID at the Indian Institute of Science, on Thursday announced a tie-up with the Padukone School of Badminton to digitise skill assessments across the academy’s network.

According to its website, the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development was incorporated in 2020 and now serves as a single-window access point to IISc’s deep science and tech expertise.

In a statement, VISIST.AI said it is leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver performance insights, skill assessments, and data-driven coaching for athletes and sports academies.

“Through this partnership, VISIST.AI’s Visual Intelligence platform will be deployed across PSB’s academy ecosystem to enable data-driven athlete evaluations, personalised feedback, and evidence-based training insights,” the company said.

The platform will also allow standardised digital assessments of key skills, AI-powered video analysis for skill benchmarking, detailed progress reports for players and parents, and rich performance data to help coaches create personalised development plans.

“This collaboration marks a significant step toward our shared vision of empowering grassroots athletes through technology. VISIST.AI aims to deliver affordable and scalable solutions that bring elite-level performance intelligence to grassroots and para-athletes using everyday devices like smartphones,” said Suresh Chintada, Founder and CEO of VISIST.AI.

Chintada added that PSB’s legacy of coaching excellence, combined with VISIST.AI’s visual intelligence capabilities, would create a strong foundation to scale quality sports training.

Commenting on the partnership, Sriharsha Bade, Chief Operating Officer of PSB, said, “Technology plays a key role in making quality coaching more consistent, measurable, and accessible. This partnership will enhance our training experience and strengthen our commitment to grassroots athlete development.” PTI AMP SSK