Visit J-K for a 'unique experience', CM Omar Abdullah says at IITF

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday extended a warm invitation to people from across the country to visit the Union Territory for a unique experience, saying "we look forward to welcome you with open arms".

Abdullah was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a J-K Day event at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) being held at the Bharat Mandapam here.

The J-K Pavilion featured over 115 exhibitors, including women entrepreneurs, specially-abled entrepreneurs, and cooperative societies, offering an array of products ranging from Geographical Indication-tagged treasures like Pashmina shawls, Kani shawls, Sozni embroidery and Basohli paintings to high-quality agricultural produce such as saffron, honey, walnuts, and lavender oil.

The pavilion’s interactive features, including video walls, showcased J-K's success stories, craft techniques, and picturesque tourist destinations.

Highlighting the unparalleled cultural and economic richness of the region, the chief minister urged the visitors to explore the pavilion and support the artisans and entrepreneurs from Jammu and Kashmir.

"From world-renowned handicrafts and premium handlooms to the finest agricultural and horticultural products, Jammu and Kashmir offers treasures that stand among the best in the world. I invite everyone to visit the J&K Pavilion and experience the authenticity of our indigenous products," he said.

Abdullah also extended a warm invitation to people from across the country, urging them to experience the unparalleled beauty and hospitality of J-K.

"I encourage you to visit Jammu and Kashmir in the summer of 2025 to witness its breathtaking charm first-hand," Abdullah said, as he invited the participants to visit J-K when it is simmering hot in the rest of the country and enjoy its pleasant weather and cuisine.

He also invited people to visit spiritual destinations like the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu nestled amid the serene Trikuta Hills.

"From snow-capped peaks and lush valleys to sacred sites and vibrant traditions, Jammu and Kashmir promises a unique blend of tranquillity and adventure. We look forward to welcoming you with open arms," he said.

Abdullah also welcomed the industry associations, prominent business leaders, exporters, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, artisans and exhibitors from J-K and the artistes performing at the event.

Hailing the visitors coming from different parts of the country for celebrating J-K Day, the chief minister acknowledged the role of the organisers for providing a platform to highlight the immense opportunities of the UT and for reflecting its culture, handlooms, handicrafts and heritage.

Abdullah also expressed optimism about expanding Jammu and Kashmir's participation in such events in the coming years, ensuring even greater opportunities for showcasing the region's rich craftsmanship.

"Next year, we aim to make this platform even larger, allowing more artisans to present their unparalleled creations to the world," he said. PTI SKL ARI