Visit Jharkhand to experience ‘unexplored’ beauty of tribal state: Tourism minister

Ranchi, Sep 27 (PTI) Jharkhand Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar on Saturday invited people from across the country and abroad to experience the ‘unexplored beauty’ of the tribal state.

He said the eastern state was also celebrating World Tourism Day by organising events on tribal culture, cuisines, handicrafts and art in Ranchi.

"Jharkhand is the first state in the country where mining tourism has been started. Through it, we make tourists aware of the various aspects of mining," Kumar said through a video message on the occasion.

Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) for the mining tourism initiative on July 21, which aims to transform the state’s rich mining heritage into a captivating tourism experience.

"There are immense possibilities of mining, culture, religious and forest tourism in the state. I invite tourists to visit Jharkhand and experience the unexplored beauty of the state," he added.