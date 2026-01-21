Visited Unnikrishnan Potty's home, took no gifts: Ex-Minister Kadakampally on Sabarimala gold case

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader and former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Wednesday said he had once visited the residence of Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold loss cases, but denied accepting any gifts from him.

Speaking to reporters here, Kadakampally said claims to the contrary by the Congress-led UDF opposition were "politically motivated".

He said he first met the Bengaluru-based businessman in 2016 at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala.

"Whenever I went to Sabarimala, I saw him there," said the CPI(M) leader, who represents the Kazhakkoottam Assembly constituency.

On one occasion, while he was on his way to the Lord Ayyappa shrine, Potty invited him to his residence for an event.

"So, I went there along with my security detail," he said, adding that he had informed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) about the visit.

The SIT, which is probing the Sabarimala gold loss cases, had questioned the CPI(M) legislator last month.

The probe relates to the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames at Sabarimala and is being monitored by the Kerala High Court.

Kadakampally said that until the gold loss came to light, he, like many others, did not suspect Potty.

"He appeared to be an ardent devotee of Lord Ayyappa. I never thought he was capable of the acts he is accused of," he said, adding that Potty’s access to prominent figures suggested that no one had suspected him of wrongdoing.

Responding to UDF allegations that he had a role in the gold loss, as it occurred during his tenure as Devaswom Minister, Kadakampally said a minister has no role in temple administration.

"In the case of a tantri (chief priest), it is different, as the tantri is always present at the temple, while the minister or the government has no role in its functioning," he said.

However, he clarified that he was not alleging any involvement of Sabarimala tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru in the gold loss. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK KH