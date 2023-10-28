Visiting 'Amrit Vatika' will be pilgrimage for all Indians: Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (PTI) Visiting 'Amrit Vatika', the national monument in New Delhi where soil from across the nation will be brought in, would be a pilgrimage for all Indians, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said on Friday.

Attending a function ahead of the beginning of the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' to New Delhi, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' programme.

He said soil has been collected from all the panchayats in the state, and it will be sent to Delhi as part of the programme.

Addressing a press conference, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said 'sacred soil' has been collected from 13,128 villages in 2,720 panchayat areas spread across 314 blocks of the state.

Samal said PM Modi will place the soil collected from more than 7,500 places at the 'Amrit Vatika', to be built near the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will flag off the 'Amrit Kalash' special train from the Bhubaneswar station on Saturday.

On this train, participants will carry the 'Amrit Kalash' containers to New Delhi.

The train will reach the Ananda Vihar station near Delhi at 2.30 pm on Sunday. PTI AAM AAM SOM