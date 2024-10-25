Visiting executive vice president of Venezuela calls on Dhankhar

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez, who is on a working visit to India, called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Friday and their discussions centred around bolstering economic ties and enhancing people-to-people contact.

Sharing pictures of their meeting, the Vice President's Secretariat said the discussions between the leaders centred around bolstering economic cooperation, enhancing people-to-people ties, promoting yoga and ayurveda and strengthening the bilateral relations.

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced the arrival of Rodriguez. "Warm welcome to Executive Vice President @delcyrodriguezv of Venezuela as she arrives in India on a working visit," he said in a post on X.

Her visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the bilateral ties, Jaiswal said. PTI NAB RC