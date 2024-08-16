Visiting lecturers seeking pending salaries meets NCP (SP) leader in Latur

Latur, Aug 16 (PTI) A delegation of visiting lecturers from government polytechnic colleges in Latur on Friday said they had submitted a memorandum to NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on their stir over pending salaries.

They said the delegation met Sule on Wednesday when she had come to Latur.

"Some 900 visiting lecturers teaching at 45 government polytechnic colleges in various districts in Maharashtra have not been paid salaries for the past one-and-half years. We met Sule, who promised to take up the issue with the state government," a delegation member said. PTI COR BNM