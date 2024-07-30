Visitors of dispatch dept in Mantralaya to be served kokum juice as welcome drink

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) People visiting the dispatch department of the Mantralaya, the state secretariat of Maharashtra in south Mumbai, for official work, will be served kokum juice, a government resolution said.

The juice will be served by the Mantralaya canteen and the cost for the same will be borne by the General Administration Department, it said.

Thousands of people, including officials from different parts of the state, come to the Mantralaya everyday and hundreds to the dispatch department of Mantralaya to submit a range of documents.

Kokum, a fruit grown in the southern Konkan region of Maharashtra, is known for medicinal properties including easing the digestion process. PTI PR MVG NP