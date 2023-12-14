Visitors' passes often facilitated on 'goodwill', probe will bring out all aspects: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that the ongoing probe into the security breach in Lok Sabha will bring out all the details, amid the opposition's demand of action against BJP MP Prathap Simha for facilitating the entry passes for two persons who jumped into the chamber.

Joshi, however, noted that such passes are facilitated by MPs often on "goodwill".

"The probe will bring out everything. Why they (opposition) are making so much noises before it," he told reporters when asked about the demand of action against the Mysuru MP.

Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with some ministers in Parliament complex underlined the sensitivity of the issue of security breach and advised his ministerial colleagues to not engage in any political squabbling with opposition leaders over the matter.

What has happened is a serious issue, he is believed to have said, expressing confidence that Speaker Om Birla will take appropriate corrective measures. Sources said Simha has also put across his defence to Joshi, saying he knew the father of one of the accused, Manoranjan D. His father would visit the MP's local office, they added.

People close to the BJP MP said Manoranjan had been pursuing his office for a pass to visit the new Parliament building, which had held its first session in September. PTI KR ZMN