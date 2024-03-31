Vistara to commence two daily services in Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram sector

Thiruvananthapuram, March 31 (PTI) Full service carrier Vistara will start two new daily services in Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru sector from April 1.

IndiGo and Air India Express airlines currently operate eight services daily on this route.

With the arrival of Vistara, the total number of services will be 10, the international airport here said in a statement on Sunday.

The first flight (UK 524) will depart Thiruvananthapuram at 05:55 AM and arrive in Bengaluru at 07:15 AM, it said.

It will leave Bengaluru at 10:40 PM and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 11:40 PM.

The second flight (UK 525) will depart from Bengaluru at 08:15 AM and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 09:30 AM, the statement said adding that it would fly back at 10:10 AM and reach Bengaluru at 11:20 AM. PTI LGK ROH