Visual artist Raihan Vadra's 'Upamana' to begin on January 28

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A new immersive exhibition by visual artist Raihan Vadra will use installations, photographs, sound and lighting to explore multiple comparisons and analogies that people face in life.

The exhibition, titled "Upamana", will be held in collaboration with India Art Fair Young Collector programme at Bikaner House from January 28.

'Upamana' is part of a series of five solo shows, spread over a decade, based on the five schools of logic in Indian philosophy -- five Pramanas.

Borrowing from Sanskrit words -- upa (similarity) and mãna (knowledge), the word describes the act of "knowledge arising from the association of something previously unknown".

"Everyone faces comparisons in their daily life, whether it’s in the classroom at an early age, in the workspace, from their family or their friends. The show will explore these comparisons as well as the comparisons we make on other people and ourselves," Vadra said.

The upcoming art show builds upon the themes of "control choice, compulsion, memory and emotion" that were explored in the artist's previous works - 'Dark Perception' (2021) and 'Anumana' (2022).

"The comparisons we make define our reality, why is that and should we allow ourselves and others to be defined by these comparisons? Should we instead be questioning our comparisons and therefore our reality?" the 23-year-old asked.

Vadra has used metal, resin, fibreglass, naturally-sourced trees and roots, photographs printed on archival paper, LED strip lighting and vinyl for his art works in the show.

The exhibition will be on display till February 4. PTI MAH MG MG